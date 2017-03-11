Ruth, Nye Capture State Wrestling Crowns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hershey, Dauphin County- Two familiar names in Pennsylvania wrestling were able to climb to the top of the mountain and claim state gold. Susquehanna Township's Edmond Ruth capped his 40-0 sophomore season in style with dramatic sudden victory take down in the 152 weight class. Bishop Mcdevitt's Cole Nye had to wait for his chance at 220 and he made the most of it. After being taken down early, tenacity and determination, kept the match with in reach for the returning state champ. With the clock winding down in the third period, Nye knew he had to strike, and after missing out on shots, he made the most of his final attempt, as he snuck around on his opponent with under 10 seconds left to score the winning take down in a 4-3 decision for his second straight crown.

FOX43 caught up with both wrestlers after their bouts.