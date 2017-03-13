× ‘Meats, paper towels, vegetables’ People in Lancaster stock up for the predicted storm

LANCASTER, Pa. – Hundreds of people headed into the Lancaster Giant to stock up before the predicted snow storm.

“Mondays are normally busy but today is a lot busier,” said manager Jeff Mills.

Mills brought in more employees and more products. People normally purchase bread, milk, eggs and a few other items.

“Toilet paper, beverages of any kind and things to do with the oven… baking goods,” he said.

“The bread. The milk. The regular stuff for a week of so,” said shopper, Luz Lozano.

“Meats, paper towels, vegetables for dinner. Snacks,” added shopper Arthur Sampson.

The store was busy all weekend and after 5:00 Monday will be another busy time.