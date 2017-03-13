× Rabbittransit offers free service to York residents for snow emergency parking

York, PA – Rabbittransit offers free service to support York City residents who need to remove vehicles for the declared snow emergency starting at 5 pm on Monday evening.

Free parking is available at the following locations:

Lot #2 – 300 block of W. King Street

Lot #3 – 150 S. Duke Street

Lot #4 – Newton & Howard

Lot #7 – 600 block of West Mason Avenue

Lot #11 – Duke and Princess Street

Lot #12 – 700 block East Mason Avenue

Lot #14 – Penn and St. Paul Streets

Lot #17 – 200 block of W. Market Street rear (Mason Avenue)

Allen Field Lot

Lafayette Plaza – 200 W. Philadelphia Street

FREE PARKING for city residents on snow emergency routes is also available in the city garages, starting at 5:00 P.M., Monday, March 13, 2017. For more information on snow emergency details, visit http://www.yorkcity.org/alert/snow-emergency-declared.

Residents can locate the nearest bus route by visiting www.rabbittransit.org or by calling our customer service center at 717-846-7433.

Rabbittransit officials will monitor conditions on Monday evening to determine service for Tuesday, March 14. Updates will be posted on its website at www.rabbittransit.org and its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rabbittransit.

A major winter storm has been announced to begin Monday night and may last into Wednesday morning. This storm has projections of up to 22” of snow, with strong blowing winds creating extremely dangerous travel conditions.