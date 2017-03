Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa., -- After Tuesday's winter storm dumped roughly a foot of snow on parts of Central Pennsylvania, officials are urging residents to be cautious of ice on the roads.

Early Wednesday morning, many of the main roads were cleared but some of the secondary roads were snow covered with ice patches.

State officials are reminding residents to avoid unnecessary travel Wednesday due to the hazardous conditions. For updated road conditions you can visit 511pa.com.