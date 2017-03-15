× Lancaster man charged in burglary of Lititz car dealership

LITITZ, Pa. – Lititz Borough Police filed charges against James Fleetro Thomas, 48, of Lancaster for Burglary and various other offenses resulting from an incident at Keller Brothers Ford Dealership.

Through investigation it was determined that Thomas broke a window and entered the business after the business was closed. Once inside he allegedly removed cash from an office drawer.

Thomas is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges. In addition to the burglary charge Thomas was also charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Criminal Mischief.