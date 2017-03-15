× Man who performed as “Hamburger” the clown faces charges for assaulting girl over period of 14 years

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa.– A man who performed as “Hamburger” the clown with the Jaffa Shrine now faces court action on charges he sexually assaulted a young girl over a period of 14 years.

According to Pennlive, James Bryar, 79, of Duncansville, waived his preliminary hearing on 22 charges, which include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related offenses.

Bryar is accused of assaulting the girl beginning when she was only 7-years-old, according to state police.

He was released from Blair County prison on $200,000 bail and his arraignment in Blair County court is scheduled for April 13.