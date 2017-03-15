XBOX ONE video game controllers’ battery chargers recalled due to burn hazard

No injuries from Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers overheating have been reported, however, the company has received 24 reports of them deforming the charger’s plastic cover, including six reports of charges emitting a burning order.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday the recall involves Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers, which is used to charge XBOX ONE video game controllers. The chargers are black plastic and measure about 3.5 inches long, 5 inches wide and 11 inches tall.

In addition, the company explained that “Energizer” is printed on the charger’s label along with item number 048-052-NA printed on the bottom of the chargers. The chargers hold up to two XBOX controllers.

About 121,000 were sold in the United States, 7,259 were sold in Canada, and 2,560 were sold in Mexico, the commission reported. Consumers are encouraged to contact Performance Designed Products for a refund.

Because the product poses a burn hazard to consumers, the commission reported, owners of the product should immediately stop using the recalled battery chargers. They were sold at Best Buy, GameSTop and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, and other online retailers between February 2016 and February 2017 for about $40.

Consumer Contact:

Performance Designed Products at 800-263-1156 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.pdp.com and click on Safety Recall for more information.