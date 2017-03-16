× Second girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in last Friday’s Harrisburg housefire

HARRISBURG, Pa.– A second girl has died from her injuries from Friday night’s Lexington Street fire.

Savannah Dominick, 10, died Thursday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Dominick suffered her injuries in the same fire that claimed the life of Harrisburg firefighter Lt. Dennis DeVoe and 2-year-old Ashanti Hughes.

The fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. on March 10 inn the 2500 block of Lexington Street, near the intersection of 6th and Schuylkill.

A hover board plugged into an electrical outlet was found to be the cause of the fire.

Firefighters and emergency crews spent hours battling the blaze, at which time Dominick and Hughes were rushed to the hospital.

Now, a total of three lives have been claimed by the fire.