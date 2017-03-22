× Etters man facing charges after leading police on high speed chase on Interstate 81

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Etters man is facing charges after leading police on a high speed chase on Interstate 81.

Dylan Deleon, 23, is facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment of another person, careless driving and other related offenses.

On March 12 at approximately 10 p.m., police attempted a traffic stop of Deleon on a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Once the sirens and lights were activated, Deleon accelerated to speeds over 100 mph, and stayed between 100-110 as he continued to travel north on I-81, weaving and passing cars in both the left and right lanes.

As the chase approached Exit 59, Deleon made a sudden lane change from the left lane of Interstate 81 to the exit ramp. He pulled over moments later and was taken into custody without incident.

Deleon will now face charges.