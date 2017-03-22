Suspicious death investigation in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police Troopers in Lancaster County are investigating a suspicious death. Police say they were called to 124 Pennsy Road in Providence Township, Lancaster County around 2:45 Wednesday morning. Inside the home they found the body of Hugo Hernandez Garcia,35. Police have not released a cause of death. Investigators were at the scene for over 12 hours collecting evidence. They say they are working on multiple leads.

Family members say Garcia is from Guatemala and has been living in the area for about 10 years. His mother, father and brother still live in Guatemala.