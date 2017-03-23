Arrest made in Israel in connection with JCC bomb threats

A Jewish teenager was arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats that have rattled Jewish institutions and community centers across the US and another countries, Israeli police said Thursday.

Israeli police worked with the FBI during the months-long undercover investigation to identify the 19-year-old suspect, who used “advanced camouflage technologies” to cover his tracks, Rosenfeld said.

The suspect holds dual American-Israeli citizenship, an Israeli security official told CNN.

The threats were made against sites in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. In one case, an airline had to make an emergency landing because of the threats, Rosenfeld said.

Jewish center bomb threats top 100, and kids were pulled from schools. Police are still trying to determine the suspect’s motive.

Developing story – more to come