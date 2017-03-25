Police searching for a missing York County teenager

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen from South Hanover, York County.

The West Manheim Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for Madison Nichole Krumrine, 16, who was last seen on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Krumrine does not have car, and her cell phone was left at her house.

She did not show up for classes at South Western High School on Friday.

Police describe Krumrine as 5-feet 7-inches tall, 120-lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on Madison Krumrine’s whereabouts, please call 911 or police dispatch at (717) 854-5571.

You may also use their Tip Line here: http://westmanheimtwp.com/index.php?page=tip-line

A reward of up to $5000.00 is being offered for information that leads to Krumrine’s safe return.