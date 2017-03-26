× Man who fled accident scene on Thursday, found dead in Codorus State Park

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– A York County man was found dead in the woods at Codorus State Park on Saturday.

According to a press release from the York County Coroner’s Office, around 1:22 p.m., the body of 25-year old Ryan Blizzard, of Heidelberg Township, was found in a wooded area near La Ho Trail off Route 216 within Codorus State Park.

Blizzard had reportedly been missing since Thursday night, after being involved in a car crash.

Investigators say at 8:48 p.m. Thursday, Blizzard’s vehicle ran off the road, hit a tree and he then ran into the woods in the area of Blue Hill Road and Route 216 in Manheim Township. His whereabouts were unknown until his body was found and identified Saturday.

An autopsy will be held on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital to help determine Blizzard’s cause and manner of death.