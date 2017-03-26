Medal of Honor recipients honored at Harrisburg ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa -- The second annual National Medal of Honor Day Commemoration was held Saturday at the State Capitol Complex. The event recognizes Medal of Honor recipients, which is one of the highest honors in the military.

Many were honored for their sacrifices and thanked for their service. While each person had a different story to tell, they all had one thing common.

"These people rose to the occasion without any real thought to their well-being and did what they had to do to save their fellow soldiers and marines...whoever they served with," said Warren Castaneira, USNC Sargent.

The first Medal of Honor was presented in 1863. Since then, there have been over 3,000 Medals of Honor awarded to soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and guardsmen across the United States.