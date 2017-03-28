× Ephrata man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – An Ephrata man has been charged with delivering heroin to a hospital patient who died as a result of an overdose. Ephrata Police detectives charged Paul Rinear, 31, with a felony count of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death.

On Friday, March 10, Rinear covertly delivered a syringe and heroin to Ashley Estevez-Beachy, 30, of Ephrata, while she was a patient at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. A short time later, hospital staff found her unresponsive in a bathroom with a syringe by her side. Estevez-Beachy died a week later on Thursday, March 16th.

Rinear is currently incarcerated in Berks County Prison on unrelated charges.