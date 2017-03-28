× Fast and Furious Mopar announced for the April Carlisle Auction

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA – By popular demand, Carlisle Auctions recently announced an expansion from two-days to three as part of its Pennsylvania based auctions. Similarly, by popular demand, the Fast and Furious movie franchise will showcase its 8th installment beginning April 14. Starting April 20 at the Carlisle Expo Center as part of Spring Carlisle, the world of car auctions and Fast and Furious come together.

Own a piece of Hollywood history as a screen-used Fast and Furious car crosses the auction block on Saturday, April 22 at approximately 12:30 p.m. The car, a 1968 Dodge Charger, was used for stunt and green screen scenes in Fast and Furious 4 as well as Fast and Furious 5. It’s one of only two Chargers from production to have survived undamaged and best of all, as star cars go, this one was showcased with Vin Diesel behind the wheel with the late Paul Walker in the passenger seat.

Aside from it looking great on the big screen, it’s an awesome piece of craftsmanship in real life. The Charger is a 1968 as mentioned above, but for continuity purposes in the film it was built to look like a 1970. Under the hood (and popping out of it too) is a 350 Chevy engine with a faux BDS 871 blower. In addition, to the powerhouse engine, a 350-turbo transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end helps make it go!

This isn’t the first time a “celebrity” car has crossed the block for Carlisle Auctions either. In 2015, Carlisle Auctions moved a car that was owned by none other than the Bandit himself, Burt Reynolds. That sale drew national attention and at one point was a trending top national story on social media. The Trans Am sold for $181,900 including all fees. Now, with the Fast and Furious franchise front and center both on screen and at Carlisle Auctions, the expectation is for yet another high end six-figure sale!

“As we move forward and our auctions continue to evolve and expand, we are thrilled to offer this rare Charger as part of our inaugural Saturday auction,” said Director of Auction Operations Tony Cline. “It is exciting for our team to be chosen to represent this piece of Hollywood Automotive history and I encourage everyone to get involved for this very special weekend. “

To own this historic vehicle or to at least see it cross the block, get involved with Carlisle Auctions today. Call 717-960-6400 to register to bid or visit www.CarlisleAuctions.com

SOURCE: Carlisle Events