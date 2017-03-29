× Police searching for man that led police on high speed chase, crashed into homes & cars before fleeing

LEBANON CITY, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man that led officers on a high speed chase before crashing into cars and a home and fleeing the scene.

On March 28 at approximately 10 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle driving the wrong way on a one-way road in the 300 block of East Weidman Street.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed while traveling westbound on Weidman Street. The officer was forced to end the pursuit due to adverse weather conditions and no sight of the vehicle.

However, about two minutes later, residents of the 500 block of Weidman Street called 911 reporting that a vehicle ran into a structure.

Upon arrival, police found that several parked cars and at least three homes were struck.

The vehicle came to its final resting place on the porch of 450 Weidman Street. No residents were hurt during the accident.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene, leaving a female passenger in the vehicle.

The driver, described as a Hispanic male, fled the scene towards N. 7th Street.

The female passenger was taken to Lebanon Valley Hospital for her injuries and her condition is unknown at this time.

The traffic reconstruction team from the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office is assisting the police during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.