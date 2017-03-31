Lancaster man suspected head of Lebanon drug ring

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – The Lebanon County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) after a more than year long investigation, arrested and charged seven people, allegedly involved in a criminal enterprise to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine within the county.

Authorities became aware the operation in January of 2016, and through the use of undercover police officers as well as confidential informants purchased crack cocaine and heroin from the conspirators at a variety of locations throughout Lebanon City.

The investigation revealed that the organization allegedly headed by 37 year old Nashawn K. Pearson, of Lancaster, was responsible for the purchase of cocaine from New York and later, Easton, in Northampton County, which he would bring back to Lebanon and convert into Crack Cocaine and then it was distributed by others within his network.

The investigation concluded on February 22, when Pearson and 20 year old Briana N. Culler, of Lebanon were stopped by police returning from a trip to Easton and were found to possess 70 grams of cocaine. Most of the suspects named in the investigation had been arrested earlier on drug delivery charges relating to the investigation and were already being held in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility. New criminal complaints were filed against them charging them as holding charge level or other positions within the drug distribution organization.

Those charged included Pearson, Culler, of 1729 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, Steven W. Caraballo, 35, no address listed, Lewis Morgan, 32, of 227 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Carl Whitaker, 33, of 1617 Center Street,Lebanon, Jamal B. Gray, 30, of 527 Locust Street, Lebanon and Uwan English, 43 of 444 N. 10th Street, Lebanon.

Pearson was charged with Corrupt Organizations, Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Delivery of Crack-Cocaine, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility,Possession of Crack-Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of a Small amount of Marijuana and conspiracy.

Caraballo was charged with corrupt organizations and dealing in proceeds of unlawfulactivities.

Morgan was arraigned on charges of Corrupt Organizations, Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Delivery of Heroin, Criminal use of a Communication Facility, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to deliver Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Conspiracy.

Whitaker was charged with Corrupt Organizations, Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Delivery of Crack-Cocaine, Criminal use of a Communication Facility, Attempted delivery of Crack-Cocaine, Possession of Crack-Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gray was charged with Corrupt Organizations, Dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, delivery of crack-cocaine, conspiracy to commit criminal use of a communication facility, conspiracy to commit delivery of crack-cocaine, possession of crack-cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

English was charged with Corrupt organizations Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Conspiracy to commit Delivery of Crack-Cocaine, Criminal use of a Communication Facility, Delivery of Crack-Cocaine, Possession of Crack-Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Culler was charged with corrupt organization, Dealing in proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Possession with Intent to deliver Cocaine, Possession of a small amount of Marijuana, Conspiracy to commit Possession of a small amount of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Conspiracy.

The above subjects were arraigned on Thursday March 29, with bail set at $750,000 for Pearson, $500,000 for Caraballo, $750,000 for Morgan, $500,000 for Whitaker, $500,000 for Gray, $500,000 for English and $500,000 for Culler.

District Attorney David Arnold commended the Lebanon County Drug Task Force and the continued cooperative efforts of its members comprised of the Lebanon City Police Department, Cornwall Borough Police, North Londonderry Township PD, and the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, with additional assistance and resources from the Drug Enforcement Administration in Harrisburg.

Persons with information regarding suspected drug activity can email LCDTF@lebcnty.org or call (717) 228-4474