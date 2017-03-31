× U.S. Marshals locate and arrest two York men with fugitive warrants

YORK, Pa. – On Tuesday, March 28, York City Police obtained an arrest warrant charging 33 year old Earnest Jones with Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury, Terroristic Threats and False Imprisonment. It is alleged that on March 27th, Jones beat his victim repeatedly causing bodily harm. The victim eventually made it to an area hospital and was treated for her injuries. Marshals and their task force partners, located and apprehended Jones in the 500 block of West Clark Ave in York Friday morning without incident.

On Thursday, March 30, the York City Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging 31 year old Christopher Riley with Child Pornography. It is alleged that Riley was in possession of child pornographic images on his phone. Riley was located and apprehended without incident at a residence in the 100 block of South Pine Street in York.

Both men were turned over to York City Police pending judicial proceedings.

The USMS Fugitive Task Force worked jointly in these investigations with members from the York City Police Department, York County District Attorney Office, York County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole and the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.