ABBOTTSTOWN, York County, Pa - The Joann Baum Memorial Fashion Show was held Sunday at the Hanover Country Club in Abbottstown, York County.

The event helps fund the Pulmonary Department of the Hanover Hospital.

Joann Baum served as President of the Hanover Hospital Auxiliary, which is a group that offers educational services to the community. Baum passed away last year.

All proceeds go toward enhancing diagnostics for earlier lung cancer diagnosis.