York man banned from bail bond work caught working in the office

LANCASTER, Pa.–A York man who was previously banned by a Lancaster County judge from doing bail bondsman work was recently caught working at the office.

In February, Judge Howard Knisely ordered the ban as part of Michael Hansen Sr.’s sentence for assaulting a Lancaster woman and stealing her dog during a 2015 home visit.

Hansen, 50, was caught working at Central Booking Bail Bonds several days after being sentenced, according to testimony Friday at a probation-violation hearing in Lancaster County Court.

Also, posted on the business’ Facebook page was: “We are here… I [Hansen Sr.] manage the office.”

A pair of York County detectives confirmed Hansen was working and photographed him doing so, a probation officer testified Friday. Hansen stipulated in court to violating the order.

Hansen was jailed on Feb. 24, according to Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson.

Judge Knisely decided that was enough prison time, and placed Hansen on a year of parole to be served before the original 4-year probation term – meaning Hansen will be under supervision for the next 5 years.

“How can (my order) be misconstrued that (you) can manage the office?” Judge Knisely told Hansen in court. “You shall in no way play a role in any bondsman business.”

Judge Knisely warned the next violation would mean state prison.

The judge said he did not sentence harsher due to Hansen’s attorney admitting to advising Hansen he was allowed to manage the office.

“I apologize,” Hansen said in court. “I apologize for any misunderstandings.”

Judge Knisely allowed for Hansen to be paroled; he served just over a month in prison for the violation.

In February, Hansen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of defiant trespass, conspiracy to trespass, simple assault (two counts), criminal mischief, and theft, regarding the December 2015 home visits.