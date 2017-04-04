× Amtrak’s Keystone Service schedule modified due to NJT incident

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Amtrak will operate a modified schedule on the Northeast Corridor through Thursday, April 6 due to a NJT incident that occurred at New York Penn Station Monday, April 3, which temporarily prompted the closure of several tracks at the station. Customers on trains arriving/departing New York Penn Station may experience delays up to 50 minutes during rush hours and up to 25 minutes during non-rush hours.

Due to reduced track capacity, the Northeast Regional service will operate a modified schedule with reduced frequencies between Washington, D.C. and New York, NY. To accommodate passengers during the modified schedule, Amtrak is providing some additional stops in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Empire Service and Keystone Service will also run on a modified schedule with some reduced frequencies.

All long distance trains that normally travel to and from the Northeast Corridor will maintain normally scheduled service.

Amtrak, which owns the tracks, is working as quickly and safely as possible to restore regularly scheduled operations. Amtrak’s top priority is the safety of our passengers, employees and the traveling public.

Passengers with travel plans can confirm their train’s status, change their plans or review refund information using a range of tools – including Amtrak.com, smartphone apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.

