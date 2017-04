YORK, Pa.– As the weather becomes warmer and more enjoyable, you and your pets will want to spend more and more time outdoors.

However, with increasing outdoor time comes a heightened risk of your pet picking up an outdoor pest, such as fleas or ticks.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dr. Bill Lewis from the Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic is stopping by the set with some solutions to keep your outdoor time hassle and worry free.