Police ID victim in Spring Garden Township deadly crash

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday evening.

The victim, 77-year-old Walter E. Spangler, of York, died at the scene, according to police reports.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday along the 1100 block of Lancaster Avenue, at the intersection of Edgecomb Avenue in Spring Garden Township.

Authorities say Spangler was driving a pickup truck along Lancaster Avenue when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection. Spangler’s pickup truck rolled several times before landing on its roof and hitting an unoccupied parked vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to call the Spring Garden Township Police Department at (717) 843-0851 or email police@sgtpd.org.