Masked bandit robs Mechanicsburg bank

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.- Police in Cumberland County are on the look out for a bank robbery suspect. At around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon Mechanicsburg Borough Police responded to the Orrstown Bank, 1110 East Simpson Street, for a robbery that just occurred.

An individual described as a white, male, wearing a gray nike zip up sweatshirt, jeans, white shoes, a green knit hat and a beige knit “mask” entered the bank and demanded cash. The tellers provided the bandit with some cash and the suspect then ran out the bank. Borough Police were assisted by Hampden Township Police and Lower Allen Township Police in searching for the robber.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Mechanicsburg Police Department at (717) 691-3300. Anonymous tips can be left by calling (717) 691-3309.