× Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes because he “thought he saw a spider on his lap and panicked”

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A driver had to have his vehicle towed from the scene of an accident after losing control of his vehicle because “he thought there was a spider on his lap and panicked.”

On April 7th at 2:30 p.m., police responded to a single-car accident on E. Burkholder Drive.

Upon arrival, authorities found that the vehicle had lost control and struck a utility pole.

After interviewing the driver, police found that he panicked because he thought there was a spider on his lap and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was not injured, but the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.