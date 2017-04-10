Monday starts the work week warm and sunny

WARM START TO WEEK: A strong ridge of high pressure remains in place for the early work week, ensuring milder temperatures ahead for the region. It’s a bit of a chilly start, with temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s. Plenty of morning sunshine allows temperatures to spike quickly. By the afternoon, expect readings in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees! There’s a warm, southwest breeze too. Perhaps a few intervals of clouds pass during the afternoon. The overnight period is mild under partly cloudy skies. Expect readings to fall into the upper 40s to middle 50s. Tuesday begins with some sunshine, but skies quickly turn partly sunny as a cold front approaches. There’s the chance for a few late day showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Expect readings in the middle 70s to lower 80s, just a few degrees under record breaking warmth. A couple overnight showers continue, with readings dropping into the 50s.

NOT AS WARM WITH SUN: In the wake of Tuesday’s cold front, sunshine returns on Wednesday. There’s clouds to start, and perhaps an early morning shower. Then, ample sunshine is expected for the afternoon. Readings reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday and Friday feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and it’s a bit cooler. Temperatures are in the middle 60s Thursday, and then reach the middle to upper 60s Friday.

EASTER WEEKEND: The Easter Weekend forecast isn’t look too bad at this time! Saturday features partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the 60s, perhaps near 70 degrees in some spots. We’ll watch for a late day shower. A better chance for a few showers arrives on Easter Sunday. It’s warm, with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s despite the shower chance.

Have a great Monday!