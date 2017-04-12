× 19 year old faces separate charges of possession of weapon on school property and theft

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A Carroll Township 19 year old is charged in two separate incidents. Township police charged Thomas Smith Salada, Jr, of Wellsville with possession of weapons on school property, disorderly conduct and use of tobacco in schools. Police say another student saw Salada with an airsoft pistol in the school parking lot. He was also in possession of several knives. It was determined that Salada was attempting to sell the pistol and the knives. No threat was ever made to staff or students.

In a separate case, Salada faces charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Police say those charges stem from when Salada was a cashier at a Giant Foods Store fuel service area, allegedly took $1,000 over the course of several months.