Garbage Disposals recalled

Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen are recalling about 146,000 garbage disposals, because metal parts inside could fly off during use. The Consumer Product and Safety Commission says 22 people have reported metal components flying out of disposals. Three people have been hit by metal but no injuries have been reported. The disposals were sold in retail stores and online between December 2015 and March 2017. The units are sold at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, and plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $80 and $370 for ¾ horsepower models and $100 and $450 for 1 horsepower models.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garbage disposals and contact Anaheim Manufacturing to arrange for a free replacement disposal to be installed at no cost to the consumer.