× Rep. Briggs announces internet privacy legislation to restore repealed protections

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– State Rep. Tim Briggs, D-Montgomery, announced a proposal today that will aim to protect Pennsylvanian’s online privacy by restoring part of the privacy protections recently stripped by Congress and President Donald Trump.

Briggs’ legislation is part of a package of privacy and consumer protection bills designed by House Democrats to mirror the recently repealed Federal Communications Commission internet privacy protection rules.

The proposal would require internet service providers and telecommunications companies to notify their customers when a data breach of a customer’s person data occurs, and to establish, implement, and maintain safeguards that are designed to ensure the security of personal data of customers.

“Republicans in Washington recently voted to sell your private information to the highest bidder and it’s up to Pennsylvania to restore those protections,” Briggs said. “My proposal, and others proposed by my colleagues, would prevent big companies from exploiting your personal information and online activity for private profit while requiring them to notify you should a breach occur.”

If passed, the bill would require safeguards to include but not to be limited to protecting against unauthorized loss, misuse, alteration, destruction and access to or use of such information. Service providers that fail to notify their customers of breaches will be considered in violation of the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection law.

“Online users have a right to know when their sensitive information has been compromised. This bill helps to fix Washington’s failure to protect consumers by holding service providers accountable for securing sensitive data and requiring them to notify you in a timely manner if your sensitive information may have been compromised,” Briggs said.