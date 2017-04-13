× Teens charged with killing 2 brothers due in court

LANCASTER, Pa. — The two Lancaster teens charged with killing two brothers are scheduled to be in court Thursday morning for their formal arraignment.

According to police, 18-year old Joshua Proper and 19-year old Juan Cristo-Munoz broke into the home of two brothers on Poplar Street in mid-February by entering through a first story window.

Detectives say the two teens demanded money from the victims and stabbed them several times. The teens were found by police hiding in the basement of the home.

Both teens are facing several charges including burglary and criminal homicide. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office has announced they do plan on seeking the death penalty.

The formal arraignment hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.