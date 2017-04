× Coroner responds to shooting in York City

YORK CITY, Pa.–The York County Coroner’s office has responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in York City.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to the 200 block of West Maple Street for a report of a person shot.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

FOX43 News will update this story as more information becomes available.