Proposed Cumberland County community seeks water source

MONROE TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Construction of nearly 130 new homes in Cumberland County is on hold as developers find themselves cut off from the local water supply.

Homeowners who live near the proposed development worry a solution to provide water to their new neighbors could leave them tapped out.

The issue crosses township lines. South Middleton township generally provides Monroe Township with water.

Meanwhile, several neighbors and a developer find themselves caught in the middle.

Allenberry Resort co-owner Mike Kennedy said "there is more water under us, right now, than in almost any other part of the country. This is an amazing aquifer that we have under us."

It's a source of water that Kennedy was hoping he wouldn't have to tap into.

"We may have to do private wells because south Middleton is not interested in us using their water supply at this point," Kennedy said.

The Breeches is a proposed housing development located next to the soon-to-be reopened Allenberry Resort in Monroe Township. Many in Monroe Township get their public water supply from neighboring South Middleton Township.

"They call it an inter-municipality agreement. That agreement is dated 1978. South Middleton would like something dated today, and they're working with Monroe to update that," Kennedy said.

Except several people who live along Cockley's Meadow Drive in Monroe Township don't rely on South Middleton Township for water.

If more than 100 new neighbors tap into their supply, they worry their own wells could run dry.

"Some of the people thought we were trying to save money by not running the water line up, which couldn't be further from the truth. We have no problem running that water line up. It's not a matter of saving money. It's a matter of getting co-operation," Kennedy said.

It's now up to the South Middleton Water Authority to reach a new agreement with the developers, Trinity MSB, or for Monroe Township supervisors to approve nearly 130 new wells.

"We wanted to be breaking ground in May, that's not going to happen. More than anything though, we've been in this community our whole lives, we respect the neighbors," Kennedy said.

Developers said they are keeping their options open on which water supply to tap into for the development.

Monroe Township supervisors will hold another hearing on the issue on May 17th.