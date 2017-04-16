× Woman injured after being hit by car in Lititz

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A woman was injured Friday when she was hit by a car while crossing the road in Lancaster County.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Second and Woodcrest Avenue in Lititz around 6:23 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

Denise Pries, 31, of Lititz, was crossing the intersection within the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle, according to police reports.

Pries was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries.