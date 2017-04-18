Indiana teen finds ‘ginormous’ morel mushroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – A young mushroom hunter hit the jackpot in Indiana on Sunday.

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources shared photos of 13-year-old Kayden Graber and his “ginormous” morel mushroom on Facebook Monday.

From the photos, it looks like Graber's find measures around 11 inches. DNR joked the mushroom could feed a whole family.

The common fungi are popular among Hoosiers because of their “nutty” and “meaty” taste. They’re commonly eaten cooked or dried.

Indiana is in the height of its mushroom hunting season. DNR says the best time to hunt for the morels is between April and May.

The mushrooms typically grow on the edge of forested areas, and they often grown around ash, aspen, elm, and oak trees. They thrive in moist soil around decayed vegetation. But it’s important to make sure you are not trespassing on anyone’s property while hunting for morels.