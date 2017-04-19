Poll: Should teachers and staff be permitted to carry firearms in public schools?

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Earlier today, the Senate Education Committee voted on a bill that would allow school personnel access to guns in the building or on school grounds.
The bill, Senate Bill 383, would allow each school district to establish its own policy on the issue.
Of course, the person allowed access to to the guns would have to meet certain requirements, such as having a license to carry a concealed firearm. The person would also have to maintain a certification in the use of handling a firearm under a specific safety program.
The controversial bill was sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans and passed the Pennsylvania Senate Education Committee.
Despite the vote passing the committee, there are still some opposed to it due to the safety of children.
Our question is, should teachers and staff be permitted to carry firearms in public schools?