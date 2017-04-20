× Harley Davidson to layoff 118 employees from York plant

SPRIGETTSBURY TWP., York County, Pa. — As part of a production realignment, Harley-Davidson will layoff 118 workers at its Vehicle Operations plant in Springettsbury Township.

The layoffs will begin June 23rd and be completed by the end of July.

The company is moving production of its Softail motorcycles to the Kansas City facility, according to Bernadette Lauer, Communications Manager.

The York plant will continue to produce Touring bikes and Trikes.