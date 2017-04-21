× Food dehydrators recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Greenfield World Trade is recalling about 14,000 EZDRY Food Dehydrators due to a fire and burn hazard. The compnay has received 13 reports of the dehydrator overheating and the plastic unit melting, including six reports of fire and one report resulting in property damage to the counter top. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves white, EZDRY, six-tray food dehydrators. The dehydrator weighs about 4 pounds and measures 12 inches tall by about 8 inches deep by 10 inches wide. EZDRY is printed on the front of the dehydrators. EZDRY and the model number EPD60W are printed on a white label on the bottom of the unit. They were sold in a white box labeled “EZDRY by Excalibur” Home Dehydrator with a picture of the product. These products are marked “Date Code: 2116, 2416, or 3316” engraved at the bottom of the label located on the bottom of the unit.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled food dehydrators and contact Greenfield for instructions on returning the recalled food dehydrators with a prepaid shipping label for a free replacement or full refund.

The dehydrators, made in China, are sold at Kohl’s stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from June 2016 through February 2017 for between $40 and $50.