Franklin County man charged with attempted homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – George Kendall, 65, of Mont Alto Borough, is jailed after a domestic dispute on an Attempted Homicide charge. Pennsylvania State Police report to Kendall’s residence in the 200 block of Main Street at about 6:50 p.m. Friday evening, April 21.

Police say Kendall had pointed a loaded handgun at Karen Kendall and threatened to kill her. As he pointed the gun at her, he pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire.

Kendall is also charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic threats, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.