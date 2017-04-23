2017 Penn State Blue White Game, some got hot…while others were not!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE, PA- The sun peaked it's head out of the overcast skies in Happy Valley to provide an estimated 71,000 blue and white faithful a great spring day to watch the defending Big Ten champs close out spring practice.

Head coach James Franklin wanted this game to be more competitive this year, and it was. The defense was flying around and there were some big hits, even on the quarterback.

The offenses never really got into a rhythm, until late in the game, back up Tommy quarterback Tommy Stevens showed that he could handle the offense if need be.

The blue squad did top the white squad 26-0 on the scoreboard.

One characteristic of this team will be depth, as talent was on display even on the fourth team.

Halftime featured a little friendly challenge from coach Franklin to the media and of course our own, Andrew Kalista didn't back down.