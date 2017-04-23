× Girl flown to hospital after hit and run crash in York County

NEWBERRY TWP., York County, Pa. — A 16 year-old girl was flown to Hershey Medical Center after police say she was struck by a hit and run driver. The girl was found around 1:04 a.m. on the 3400 block of York Haven Road. Police found her injured and unconscious. Officers immediately began searching the area and with the help of a witness, and soon identified a vehicle as possibly being the one that hit the victim. The driver left it parked on the roadway and had covered it with a car cover.

Police tracked the vehicle to its owner, who lives in a nearby apartment. When officers talked to the car owner, he related he had collided with an object on York Haven Road. The damage to the car and parts officers found at the scene of the impact matched the make and model of the suspect vehicle.

Police seized the vehicle and took the driver into custody. He will be charged later today.

Anyone with information is urged to Newberry Twp Police at 717-938-2608 or via 911.