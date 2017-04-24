× York Haven man may face additional charge following death of 16 year old hit and run victim

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A York Haven man may face additional charges following the death of 16-year-old hit and run victim Abigail Osborne. York Newberry Township Police officially announced that she had passed away Monday afternoon. Osborne was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after she was found at about 1:04 a.m. Sunday morning laying injured and unconscious along the 3400 block of York Haven Road.

David Michael Kent, Jr., 24, of York Haven, admitted to being the driver of the car that hit Osborne. He was arrested on several charges Sunday including Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury. He was released after posting $30,000 bail. No word on whether Newberry Township Police have filed additional charges against Kent in the aftermath of Osborne’s death.