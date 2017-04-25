× Chambersburg man charged in heroin overdose death

WAYNESBORO, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Chambersburg man is behind bars on charges related to a fatal overdose last year in Franklin County.

Jonathan S. Woodring, 24, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

On October 26,2016, 31-year-old Philip S. Kowalski’s body was found in a wooded area in the 200 block of East Main Street in Waynesboro.

An autopsy revealed revealed opiates, THC and fentanyl in Kowalski’s system.

Woodring is in Franklin County Prison.