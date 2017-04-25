× Perry County couple charged with production of child pornography

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Perry County couple have been charged with the production of child pornography.

Betty Jo Eckenberger, 32, and James Eckenberger, 43, are alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor between 2008 and 2011 while taking photographs of the abuse.

The four-count indictment charges the Eckenbergers with conspiracy to use a minor to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The indictment also seeks forfeiture of all electronic equipment used to take those images.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the production of child pornography offenses is 50 years imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.