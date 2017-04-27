Convicted cop-killer Frein gets death penalty as executions remain on hold in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A jury sentenced convicted cop killer Eric Frein to death, but the death penalty in Pennsylvania is currently on hold.

Frein was found guilty of first degree murder after a September 2014 shootout at the State Police barracks in Pike County.

The ambush killed Trooper Bryon Dickson and injured Trooper Alex Douglass.

Governor Tom Wolf put all executions on hold back in February 2015.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the governor's moratorium, while now he waits for a legislative commission to issue a report on capital punishment.

Frein is sentenced to death, but he joins 171 other inmates already on death row in Pennsylvania.

Some may wonder if he will ever face execution.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico said "there's been some frustration over the years, with court rulings, moratoriums, that have really put a lot of road blocks in the execution phase."

The last execution in Pennsylvania was nearly 20 years ago in 1999.

Meanwhile, the death penalty has been on hold since Wolf issued his moratorium in 2015.

The moratorium hasn't stopped courts from handling out a death sentence.

"I think it's the belief of a lot of people that at some point, that moratorium is going to be lifted. The law of Pennsylvania is that there is a death sentence in appropriate cases, the worst cases of premeditated murder, where there's an aggravated circumstance," Marsico said.

In reaction to FREIN'S death sentence, Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin tweeted "tonight, full justice was delivered."

Marsico has sought the death penalty in several cases of his own.

"One of whom received a death sentence. Herbert Blakely, who slit the throat of a 15 month old toddler, while police officers were telling him not to do that," Marsico said.

The death penalty is off the table for now, but maybe not forever.

"The Frein case, his attorney's made that argument, as a reason why the jury should not oppose death, that at some point, it might actually be implemented," Marsico said.

Governor Wolf's office released the following statement in reaction to Frein's sentencing.

"Governor Wolf believes Eric Frein is a monster who targeted State Police members and that justice has been served by a jury of his peers.

The governor's decision at the start of his administration to issue temporary reprieves came after significant consideration and reflection and is in no way an expression of sympathy for the guilty on death row.

His only sympathy lies with Corporal Dickson’s family, Trooper Douglass and the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police. A bipartisan majority of members of the Senate formed a task force, including law enforcement, to examine flaws in the death penalty in Pennsylvania and Governor Wolf will review the task force’s report once it is complete to see what recommendations have been made."