Harrisburg woman arrested after assaulting police, resisting arrest

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg woman is facing charges after she fought police during a traffic stop and driving under the influence.

Kaleisha McDowell-Deane, 22, was arrested after a traffic stop and is facing charges of aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence.

On April 26 at approximately 4:00 a.m., police stopped McDowell-Deane in the 4300 block of N. Front Street.

McDowell-Deane was taken into custody after attempting to resist arrests by officers.

She was transported to Dauphin County Prison on $75,000 bail.