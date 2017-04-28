× Poll: Do you think President Trump has fulfilled his campaign promises during his first 100 days in office?

Tomorrow, President Donald Trump will spend his 100th day in office at a rally in Harrisburg.

The rally is the culmination of an interesting opening to Trump’s Presidential career.

Trump began by making big promises, such as that he would repeal & replace the Affordable Care Act within the first 100 days, as well as increasing border security.

However, the President hit some roadblocks, as he hasn’t been able to get enough support behind any of his proposed health care plans, and has seen his “Travel Bans” blocked by Federal Judges.

On the other hand, Trump took swift and firm action, signing many executive orders to make his change be felt.

One thing that everyone can agree on is that President Trump likes to use Twitter, often sending out messages that give insight into exactly how the Commander in Chief is feeling.

Our question is, do you think President Trump has fulfilled his campaign promises during his first 100 days in office?