Poll: Do you think President Trump has fulfilled his campaign promises during his first 100 days in office?

Posted 10:54 AM, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:57AM, April 28, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee in the Cabinet Room at the White House March 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump asked African Americans to support him, saying, "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed -- what the hell do you have to lose?" (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Tomorrow, President Donald Trump will spend his 100th day in office at a rally in Harrisburg.

The rally is the culmination of an interesting opening to Trump’s Presidential career.

Trump began by making big promises, such as that he would repeal & replace the Affordable Care Act within the first 100 days, as well as increasing border security.

However, the President hit some roadblocks, as he hasn’t been able to get enough support behind any of his proposed health care plans, and has seen his “Travel Bans” blocked by Federal Judges.

On the other hand, Trump took swift and firm action, signing many executive orders to make his change be felt.

One thing that everyone can agree on is that President Trump likes to use Twitter, often sending out messages that give insight into exactly how the Commander in Chief is feeling.

Our question is, do you think President Trump has fulfilled his campaign promises during his first 100 days in office?