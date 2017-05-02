Ceremony for fallen state troopers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Derry Township, PA. - State Police held a public memorial in Dauphin County to honor dozens of state troopers who have died in the line of duty. 97 state troopers have passed away while on duty since 1905, including fallen Trooper Landon Weaver, who was shot and killed while responding to a call in Huntingdon County in December of last year. Trooper Weaver's wife was presented with the Pennsylvania State Police cross award in his memory. Troopers also unveiled a new commemorative wall to honor all 97 troopers who have passed away.

"[It involves] new plagues to remember those troopers and an interactive kiosk to look up information about their lives and how they lost their lives in the line of duty," said Cpl. Adam Reed, Director of Communications for the Pennsylvania State Police.

Hundreds of state troopers from across the commonwealth were at the tribute.