Derry Township, Hummelstown Borough to hold join session regarding updates to M&H Railroad

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Derry Township and the Hummelstown Borough are holding a joint public information session on Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. to discuss the proposed updates to the M&H Railroad.

Last week, the M&H Railroad was awarded a state grant of $220,500 through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) to rehabilitate about five miles of track, a wye and a turnout. This initial funding will be used by M&H to relocate their freight interchange from Middletown to Hummelstown so they can transport freight, including hazardous materials, from Hummelstown across Route 322/422 to customers in Middletown and adjoining townships.

Derry Township and Hummelstown Borough officials join other community stakeholders from Derry Township and Lower Dauphin School Districts, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, The Hershey Company and Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company and Dauphin County in opposing the project.

Anyone who is interested in this proposed project is encouraged to attend and share their concerns about safety and other issues related to the proposed project.

The meeting will be held in the Derry Township Municipal Building at 600 Clearwater Road in Hershey.