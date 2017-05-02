× Man ignores PFA; sexually assaults ex-girlfriend at knife point

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster man is behind bars in York County after he sexually assaults his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint. On Monday at about 9:57 a.m. Fairview Township Police responded to an address on Corn Hill Road in the Township for a report of a domestic related assault.

The victim told policed that despite having a Protection From Abuse Order, her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Elias Barnes Hernandez showed up at her residence and forced his way into the house. Once inside Barnes Hernandez woke the victim up while displaying a knife and made numerous threats to kill her. At one he held the knife up to her stomach. Barnes Hernandez then engaged in sexual contact with the victim.

Barnes Hernandez had left before police arrived, but they were able to make contact with Barnes Hernandez and convinced him to turn himself in.

He was transported to the York County Booking Center on Tuesday charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Sexual Assault and Simple Assault. Following arraignment Barnes Hernandez was committed to the York County Prison after having his bail denied.